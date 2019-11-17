CAPS Utd waste two goal lead in Yadah draw

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United squandered a two goal lead and a chance to stretch their lead at the top of the log to four points with two matches remaining after being held to a 2-2 draw by Yadah in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium in Sunday.

After their title rivals FC Platinum and Chicken Inn dropped points on Saturday, Makepekepe looked on course to take full advantage storming into a two goal lead inside the first 25 minutes against a seemingly hapless Yadah side.

Striker John Zhuwawu gave CAPS United the ideal start after breaking the deadlock just eight minutes into the match before midfielder Ronald Chitiyo doubled the lead in the 22nd minute to the delight of the home fans who were already in a celebratory mood.

Yadah, who are involved in a fierce battle to avoid relegation however refused to give up as they halved the deficit through a goal from Nkosilathi Mhlanga in the 35th minute.

Another goal from Paddington Nyamakura on the stroke of halftime ensured Yadah completed a remarkable comeback which kept their survival hopes alive with two matches remaining.

In fact the Miracle Boys could have come out of the contest with all three points but their goal five minutes before full-time was adjudged to have been scored from an offside position.

In the end the two teams settled for a stalemate which means CAPS United enjoy a slender two point lead at the top on 55 points from 31 matches while Yadah remain second from bottom on 32 points.

Meanwhile in another high profile encounter played in the capital Dynamos drew their 17th match this season after being held to a goalless stalemate by army side Black Rhinos at Rufaro.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds edged Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 while ZPC Kariba and Harare City played to a 2-2 draw.

Premier Soccer League Matchday 31 Results

Saturday: FC Platinum 0-0 Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Chapungu, Chicken Inn 1-1 Hwange, TelOne 1-0 Triangle United, Herentals 2-0 Mushowani Stars

Sunday: Dynamos 0-0 Black Rhinos, Yadah 2-2 CAPS United, Manica Diamonds 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC Kariba 2-2 Harare City