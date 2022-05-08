Caps Utd’s woes continue after FC Platinum thrashing 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FADING Harare giants Caps United’s miserable run of poor form continues after they slumped to their third successive defeat with a crushing 3-0 loss against FC Platinum in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Mandava on Saturday.

The defeat came after a chaotic week for Caps United in which they fired three players for masterminding a player striker which almost led to a boycott of their match against Cranborne Bullets last week.

And on Sunday their season continued to go from bad to worse with another chastening loss at Mandava.

FC Platinum were on top from the onset and took the lead in the 15th through Walter Musona’s deflected free kick

The home side did not waste time before doubling their lead when Hagizio Magaya stretched the lead two minutes later before Thandolwenkosi took the match further beyond Cap United reach with the third goal from a fine header in the 42nd minute.

With a three goal cushion, FC Platinum returned from the break with lesser attacking intent while Caps United hardly tested their defence.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was elated with the victory after last week’s loss on the road against Herentals.

“I am thrilled by the fact that we managed to beat Caps United for the first time at Mandava Stadium. It’s a good improvement from the defeat last weekend,” Mapeza said.

“At this point, I am praying that they work hard and remain focused to keep grinding good results both at home and away.”

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was not happy with the way his players applied themselves during the match.

“It wasn’t good at all. We were very slow in the first half, the body language was just pathetic, but I thought we tried hard to fight back in the second half but they (FC Platinum) defended well,” he said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday Results:

FC Platinum 3-0 Caps United, Chicken Inn 0-0 Herentals, Black Rhinos 1-1 Ngezi Platinum, Harare City 0-0 Manica Diamonds, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Whawha

Sunday Fixtures:

Tenax v Triangle, Dynamos v Bulawayo City, Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals