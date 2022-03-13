CAPS Win Again As FC Platinum, Chicken Inn Drop Points

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CAPS UNITED continued their resurgence by completing back-to-back wins for the first time this season after edging Bulawayo City 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Veteran striker William Manondo continued his impressive run of form by scoring the game’s solitary goal in the 71st minute to follow up on his hattrick against Whawha last week.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw, Monondo stepped up to decide the match with a cool finish to complete a brilliant move which had been started by Rodwell Chinyengetere and substitute Clive Augusto.

The result meant Caps United moved into seventh position on 10 points from seven matches while Bulawayo City occupy 14th position with a paltry five points.

More importantly Caps United were able to cover some ground against leaders Chicken Inn and defending champions FC Platinum, who both dropped crucial points after being held to goalless draws away from home.

Chicken Inn missed on a chance to extend their lead at the top of the premiership log table after they were held to a goalless draw by Harare City at the National Sports Stadium.

In fact, Chicken Inn were lucky to come out with a point from the match as Harare City dominated the encounter and deserved to claim all three points.

After the draw the Gamecocks moved to 16 points from seven matches, just three points ahead of Manica Diamonds, who are in action on Sunday.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas admitted his side was lucky to escape with a point against Harare City.

“We were after getting a positive result but we can’t complain about the point because we were playing against a very good Harare City side. We had to work extra hard to grind that point. It was an open game, both sides did very well and unfortunately had no goals but I would definitely give compliments to Harare City for putting up such a good show,” Antipas said.

There was also frustration for FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza after his players failed to convert their chances in a goalless draw against Black Rhinos at Sakubva Stadium.

The draw means FC Platinum missed an opportunity to move in the top four on the log as they are in fifth on 12 points from seven matches, four adrift of leaders Chicken Inn.

The Zvishavane side are tied with Ngezi Platinum, who occupy fourth place due to a superior goal difference.

Ngezi bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 win against Cranborne Bullets at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results & fixtures

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Harare City 0-0 Chicken Inn, Black Rhinos 0-0 FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-1 Cranborne Bullets (Baobab), Bulawayo City 0-1 Caps United

Sunday: Whawha v Yadah (Ascot), Manica Diamonds v Triangle (Sakubva), Dynamos v Tenax (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields).