CAPTAIN FANTASTIC: Darikwa’s pride at leading Wigan to promotion

By wigantoday.net

ENGLAND: Tendayi Darikwa could not hide his immense ‘pride’ at leading Wigan Athletic back to the Championship as League One champions on Saturday.

Darikwa picked up the trophy after Latics beat Shrewsbury 3-0 to ensure top spot after a gruelling 46-game campaign.

And the Zimbabwe international believes the squad have every right to be chuffed after cementing their place in Latics history.

“I’m so proud – proud of the group and proud of the whole club,” he said.

“It’s been a long, tough season and, after the last few games, we came here with a bit of pressure on us.