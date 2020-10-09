Cardi B defends estranged husband Offset in Twitter storm

Spread This News











MailOnLine

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B passionately defended her estranged husband Offset on Thursday night after some of her 133.1M following attacked him on social media.

‘He a dumbass not a bad man,’ the Bronx-born 27-year-old wrote in a since-deleted tweet – according to Complex.

‘…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Ni**as is ni**a but a bad personality he not.’

Cardi (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) also threatened to ‘slap the s*** out of’ one Twitter user ‘out of courtesy’ of their two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

‘I don’t give a f*** if you don’t like him,’ the Me Gusta rapper wrote in a second deleted tweet – according to People.

‘I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father…If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s***.’

Cardi amicably filed for divorce from the 28-year-old Migos rapper on September 16 – days before what would’ve been their third wedding anniversary, because she was ‘tired of f***ing arguing’ but not over infidelity.