Cardi B enjoys birthday with ex

By Munashe Makuwe

AMERICAN hip hop star Cardi B definitely made her 28th birthday celebration a lavish one and did not hold back on making it an over the top event.

The rapper went to Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a fun and festive birthday with her friends and her ex-husband Offset.

The couple, which broke up last month after Cardi filed for divorce, appeared together on Saturday, the 10th of October.

Offset even shared videos on his Instagram Stories, which showed the Grammy winner dancing, laughing and having a good time.

Later in the night, the two were photographed kissing which brings the question if there is still a spark between the two.

Offset not only showed up for the birthday celebration but also bought his ex a Rolls Royce truck for her birthday.

According to TMZ, the Rolls Royce featured a special design on the inside that was an homage to their 2-year-old daughter. Offset reportedly got Kulture’s name embroidered onto the seats.

Early Saturday, the birthday girl took to Instagram to show off a billboard of her and Kulture decked out in pink. “Happy birthday mommy,” a message read on the massive sign. “Love, Kulture.”

“Thank you sir… I love it,” Cardi captioned her post as it didn’t take long for her millions of followers to assume Offset surprised her with the gift.

In early September, the star took to Instagram Live to talk about her divorce head-on.

“I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear,” she said at the time.

“This time, I wasn’t crying… Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s–t that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating…”

However, by the looks of Cardi’s recent birthday celebration, it looks like the two are in more than just a good place.