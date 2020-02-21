Cardi B will perform in South Africa for one-night-only!

Channel24

The rapper will hit the stage at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa on 12 June 2020.

Cardi B is one of the most sought-after voices in global Hip-Hop yielding a Grammy award and a world record for the Most Simultaneous Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female.

About coming to Johannesburg for the special night, Cardi wrote on her Twitter: “SOUTH AFRICA !! Chioma B is coming !!!!….Teach me more bout your country in the comments (sic)”.

This year will be the tenth Castle Lite Unlocks concert. For those who might not know, every year, the alcohol brand brings an international headliner who has never performed in South Africa before.

Past concerts include Drake, J Cole, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Meek Mill.

Consumers who missed out on this feast of Early Bird tickets can purchase their concert package deals at their full retail price starting at R690 from the company’s website.