Care worker dies weeks after moving to UK; family pleads for financial support

By Staff Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN family is pleading for assistance following the tragic death of United Kingdom based nurse aide, Micheal Mawema who died barely two months after relocating.

Mawema’s death has left the Zimbabwean Community in UK reeling and shocked.

His brother, Fungayi Ngonidzake Mbavarira has initiated an online fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, pleading for assistance to cover his repatriation and funeral expenses.

“I’ve set up this campaign for friends and family members to support the Mawema Family after their loss by opening up for support through contributions towards funeral expenses and this time for the family he has left behind. Your support will help the kids see their father for the last time,” reads the GoFundMe campaign.

Mawema is one of many Zimbabweans who are migrating to Europe in search for greener pastures in various fields such as health.