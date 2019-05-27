Cassper Nyovest: ‘A private life is the best life’

Channel24

Cassper Nyovest’s private life will remain just that – private.

The rapper recently opened up about learning from his past and explained why he likes to keep his private life out of the limelight.

He was in an on-and-off relationship with media personality Boity Thulo before they went their separate ways after rumours that he cheated on her. Boity told TimesLive that cheating is a non-negotiable for her in a relationship.

Taking to his Twitter page, Cassper posted a series of tweets about the importance of keeping personal things off social media.

“If you cherish it, keep it private,” he tweeted.

It seems keeping things to himself has had some benefits for the Tito Mboweni hitmaker.

“A private life is the best life. You don’t have to put your business out there. Do nuts and live your best life in private and let them think you’re struggling kante that time!!!! Sereng!!!!”

However, it was not long before some tweeps came out with something that proved the opposite. A picture of a woman in what seems like Cassper’s swimming pool with her back facing the camera.