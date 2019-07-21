Cassper Nyovest extends collabo invite to fans

Briefly.co.za

SA rapper, Cassper Nyovest, took to social media recently to extend a hand to the public regarding music collaborations

“Hit me up,” Cassper told fans and followers.

Many of Mzansi’s aspiring musicians and rappers shared their tracks with Cassper, hoping that he would choose to rap a verse on their songs.

Cassper started off by letting the internet know that he has some exciting “collabos” on the way, and then went on to tell fans they could contact him and he will consider dropping a verse on someone’s track.

The Mzansi celeb ended off his post by warning his followers that this was a serious offer and no “chancers” need apply.