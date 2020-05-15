Cassper Nyovest hits another career goal with a million views for two songs

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

SOUTH African hip hop star Cassper Nyovest has reached another career goal as two of his songs “Superman” and “Good for that” have reached a million views.

Mr Fill Up The Dome took to social media to express his excitement for his new achievement.

He said on Twitter, “Superman finally reached 1 million views after 3 years. Good for that reached a million views and went gold in 3 months. Now you can have a catalog full of songs like superman and the streets will pay their respects but they won’t pay your bills. Your choice! I choose to do both!!!”

Superman was a song he did in 2017 with the help of Tsepo Tshola which was a dedication to all the fathers around the world including his own who featured in the video of the song.

The other song with the title, “Good for that” was released 3 months ago and even had a challenge named after it where Cassper later on paid a huge reward on R10 000 to the winner of the dance challenge.

Both songs are on a stretch of numbers as the current million marks a new page after the singer once became the first ever South African hip hop artist to sell 68 000 show tickets for a concert at the 95 000 capacity FNB Stadium.