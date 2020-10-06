Cassper Nyovest Lifts Lid On Battling Covid-19

Spread This News











TimesLive

RAPPER Cassper Nyovest has opened up about contracting Covid-19 after adhering to all the safety regulations.

The rapper lifted the lid on his experience of having the coronavirus while making a virtual guest appearance on US radio personality Kojo Ebro’s show on Monday night.

While speaking all things music and the concept of his new album, A.M. N (Any Minute Now), Cassper detailed how he contracted the virus.

“At first it was a scary part where we stayed home and then I started training. I’m training for this boxing fight. The training was hectic and just at the peak of my fitness, I contracted Covid-19.

“The weirdest thing is everybody was social distancing and everything that we’re told to do, but somehow I caught it. If I wasn’t called by the person who contracted it, I wouldn’t have known. I just had a little headache, I thought it was from sparring. I thought someone hit my head too hard. I went and got tested and I found out I was positive .”

Cass said he then isolated for 14 days, and his hardest challenge was on the seventh day, when he had a hectic fever.

“My body was all over the place. I was hot and cold at the same time. I was sweating and when I’d take off my clothes I’d get cold. That’s the one day I remember being challenged. Probably seven days later I was back running in the streets.”

Although he was up and running again, the rapper said on the first day he could feel his chest “wasn’t all the way okay”, but explained that Covid-19 wasn’t like normal flu.

“I didn’t have all the symptoms but it definitely felt worse than just flu, like people say it is. That’s how it affected me personally. As an artist, it took away my livelihood.

“It took away jobs from people who are around me, but I made a decision to still pay my employees even though nobody was working.”