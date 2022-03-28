Cassper Nyovest reveals why he relates to Will Smith’s Oscar moment

Spread This News

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, who had his own experience of receiving a slap in the face, says he can relate to US actor Will Smith.

The moment actor Will Smith slapped American comedian and actor Chris Rock at the Oscars is the talk of the world.

Even Mzansi celebrities such as Cassper and Bonang Matheba weighed in on the eyebrow raising moment.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper shared that while he doesn’t condone slapping people, he can, however, relate to the “Men in Black” star as sometimes people can say some wild things.

“I relate to Will Smith sooo much at this moment. I don’t condone smacking people, i just relate cause yo, people be talking crazy and just going on with they bad self,” he tweeted.

Cassper himself has been told some crazy things – some have been said online and some to his face. The rapper has always preached about taking the high road and ignoring the hate he receives.

The “Baby Girl” hitmaker said people needed to forgive themselves for snapping sometimes.

“Ain’t spose to be like that mara if you can, just mize, if you can’t and you snap, forgive yourself, it happens,” he said.

One has to wonder if that same principle applied when AKA slapped him, but that’s another story.

Bonang agreed with Cassper’s sentiments about ignoring the hate but emphasised that violence was never the answer.

The “King Richard” star took offence when Chris poked fun at his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaven-headed look while he was on stage at the Oscars to present the award for best documentary feature.

Although Will laughed at first, Jada looked unimpressed and Will then walked to the stage, smacked the presenter and walked away again.