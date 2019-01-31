Cassper Nyovest says he enjoys his lifestyle because he owns his music

Briefly.co.za

Cassper Nyovest was recently forced to clear the air after he told an aspiring artist to sign himself. This was taken as him being nasty when he was just giving advice. Cassper enjoys his luxury lifestyle because he owns his own music.

Successful musician, Cassper Nyovest, got roasted for telling an upcoming artist to sign himself. People thought Cassper was throwing shade at the artist, but he was actually trying to be nice.

Apparently, the artist had asked Cassper on social media to help him find a label to sign him but the superstar’s response was that he should open a company and sign himself, as reported on by TimesLIVE.

Cassper took to social media to address the issue and explain why he advised the artiste to sign himself.