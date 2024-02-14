Castle Challenge Cup slated for February 24

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE 2024 Castle Challenge Cup match between Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars has been scheduled for February 24 at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

The annual pre-season fixture serves as a curtain raiser to the league season and is played by league champions against reigning Chibuku Super Cup winners.

Both Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos will be marking their first appearance in this prestigious pre-season Cup which is running for the fifth time.

The two sides’ pulled the curtains down for the 2023 football season when they faced off in the Chibuku Super Cup final which was won by Dynamos at the same venue after beating the hosts 2-0.

Zvishavane-based side FC Platinum have won the first four editions of the Castle Challenge Cup from 2017 to 2023.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League said it is expecting the 2024 league season to start a week after the Castle Challenge Cup.

However, this might be hindered by the ongoing legal battle between Tenax – Bikita as the winner of that case is set to occupy the 18th slot in the league.