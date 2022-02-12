Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Roars Into Life

Spread This News

By Newsday

AFTER the winds of change swept across Mandava Stadium, leaving five star players in the cold as FC Platinum chose to hit the refresh button, it’s back to business again as the club seeks fresh impetus in the domestic topflight football league.

Caps United are also in pursuit of a fresh start, albeit having taken a different route from FC Platinum, by recruiting four veterans who have all travelled the path to glory.

Bulawayo Chiefs have brought in a breath of fresh air with their professionalism, leading the way on how to run a topflight league.

They have benefited from the culling that was done at FC Platinum by pouncing on Kelvin Madzongwe, to add to the list that has Perfect Chikwende as well as the Moyo twins, Kelvin and Elvis, making them look like the real deal.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the 2021-22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League show, which returns after choosing not to compete with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals that ran between January and February for local attention.

Four matches that were postponed for different reasons in December will kickstart the show.

It came as a huge surprise, probably the story of the transfer period, that FC Platinum chose to let go of some of their key players over the years.

Madzongwe returned from the Afcon finals in Cameroon to discover that his club was now reluctant to re-engage him.

Donald Ngoma was asked to leave, while Rahman Kutsanzira and Denzel Khumalo discovered that they, too, were no longer wanted.

The club is now looking at fresh talent from its junior ranks as it seeks a new strategy to do better on the continent.

Rodwell Chinyengetere is among those that found themselves in the cold.

Whether FC Platinum’s strategy will work out as they have planned it out, it remains a subject for debate on another day.

Today, Madzongwe could walk out in the different shade of green, playing against his former paymasters as the league resumes.

The arrival of new players at Chiefs has generated great expectation at the ambitious club, while on the other hand, even the departure of seven key players will not diminish the demands at the Zvishavane-based club.

Caps United have been a troubled club, failing to honour financial obligations over the last few months.

They return to the field hoping to improve on their record of just two draws from their first two matches, where they failed to score a single goal.

All hope is that Chinyengetere, a veteran of many battles, will be able to spark the fuse and Caps can go on a run that could probably attract new sources of funding.

Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars, some of the clubs touted to be among the contenders, will resume action next week, as will Manica Dimanods, one of the only two teams with a perfect record at this stage.

Highlanders will look to show that they are not as bad as the log. So far, their position suggests that they are immersed in the relegation zone, and are still trying to find the back of the net this season.

It promises to be another roller coaster season as serious business resumes, with all hope that there will be fewer, if any, breaks in-between.