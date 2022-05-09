Castle Tankard mishap: Police investigate stampede deaths

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

POLICE are investigating circumstances leading to the death of two people during as mass stampede at the Castle Tankard event at the Borrowdale Racecourse Saturday.

In a statement, police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims have been identified as Emilia Makoga (44) and Thomas Maurira (43) both from Hatcliff, Harare.

“Police is investigating the sad and unfortunate death of two people at Borrowdale Race Course on 7th May 2022 at 22:05 hrs due to a stampede after the castle Tankard musical performance by Winky D,” Nyathi said.

“The stampede victims have been identified as Thomas Maurira (43) of 1122 Hatcliffe Co-operative, Harare, and Emilia Makoga (44) of Zvakatanga Sekuseka Co-operative phase 1 Hatcliffe, Harare. The regrettable incident occurred while the public was on its way out of the racecourse through an inside exit point,” Nyathi said.

The event was attended by over 15 000 people, which is well above the arena’s carrying capacity.