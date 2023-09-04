Cattle rustling trio arrested, denied bail for terrorising dairy farmer

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THREE Chinhoyi youths have appeared in court facing two counts of cattle rustling and another of malicious damage to property following their recent arrest after terrorising a local dairy farmer.

Accused persons — Cain Chimanga (30), Marvellous Chikandiwa (26) and Passmore Taderera (25)— were last Friday arraigned before Chinhoyi Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja, who denied bail and remanded them in custody.

State case, led by public prosecutor Marceline Mudzongo, is that on an unknown date but in July this year, the trio or one of them drove an in-calf dairy cow belonging to farmer John Alexander Crawford of Portlet Estates, Chinhoyi and slaughtered it.

On the second count, the court heard that on August 19, 2023 and at the same farm accused persons unlawfully drove two cows from the paddocks, slaughtered them before transporting carcasses to a house in Chinhoyi, where they were later busted by police following a tip-off.

On the third count, it is alleged the trio struck a cow on the right knee and stabbed another beast on its left side of the stomach intending to kill them using a homemade sword.

Prosecution argues that accused persons acted unlawfully.