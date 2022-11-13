CBZ Bank launches holiday and travel package 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CBZ Bank has teamed up with various hotels and travel agents to launch a USD Holiday packages loan targeting its broad base clientele.

With the festive season on the horizon, the initiative gives customers an exciting opportunity to plan ahead, go on holiday and pay later.

The holiday package, which is the first in the market, is part of the bank’s continuous efforts to provide distinguished and personalised services to various customer segments.

It offers accommodation, coach and sea travel, air travel, car hire and packaged tours, rail and transfers.

CBZ Holdings Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Matilda Nyathi said the package will help customers to enjoy holidays without headaches of how to foot their bills.

“CBZ is aware of the value of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, of which vacationing is an essential component.

“Taking time away to recuperate can improve the physical and mental health, self-motivate, build relationships, increase job performance and perspective.

“Thus the introduction of the CBZ holiday package loan comes at an opportune time. This becomes even more important over the December holidays when traditionally it is a time to reconnect with family and friends,” said Matilda Nyathi.

The packages will cover facilities under different criteria namely Travel Now Pay Later, Book Now Pay Later and Full Holiday Package with partners that include African Sun, RTG, Traverze Travel, and Rouxgold Travel.

“To access the loan, the client simply submits a holiday package loan application at CBZ Bank, attached with a quotation of the preferred holiday resorts and clearly stating all other preferences. The loan is processed within 48 hours and normal credit procedures apply.

“As the nation’s leading financial services provider, CBZ Bank is focused on continuous endeavours to further strengthen relations with its valued customers and the extension of holiday package reiterates the bank’s commitment to providing innovative banking services to all members of society,” she said.