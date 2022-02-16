CBZ Bank Unveils New Mobile App Features & Other Online Banking Services

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CBZ Bank has revamped its mobile banking application ‘CBZ TOUCH’ to provide an all-inclusive virtual banking experience with enhanced security, encompassing all of its digital banking services under one roof, for its customers.

The announcement of the new mobile app features brings with it, the launch of CBZ Pay, a new product that allows customers to initiate and process transactions using their mobile phones.

CBZ Touch app now with a sleek-modern design provides a more seamless and streamlined experience for its clients that makes it even easier to navigate all of its robust mobile banking features with enhancements that include:

Security log in upgrade, that now requires a 6 digit the M-Pin, instead of the 4-digit M-Pin.

The Biometric function, which is an additional authentication feature, allows use of face ID & fingerprint to log in.

Clients will save time by not having to approach the Bank for reversals thanks to the new IMT Tax Exemption function, which allows them to choose either exemption from IMT for those in the exempt `bracket.

As these changes come into effect, Clients will be prompted to update or upgrade the current App on the user’s first log in.

In addition, the CBZ Touch App now also includes SmartKey, a fascinating and endearing feature, that allows users to do transactions while using social networking platforms. The CBZ SmartKey will be available on the Google Play and Apple App Stores. The CBZ SmartKey is a digital keyboard that, once installed and activated, will be embedded on one’s mobile device.

While on social media, a user can log in to CBZ Touch and do various transactions that include:

Personal airtime top up,

transmit airtime to another mobile,

transfer money to another CBZ Bank account, or

transfer money to a Smartcash account.

In an endeavor to maintain its competitive edge over other social banking initiatives, CBZ Smartkey is zero rated and also, does not limit customers to a specific social networking site, such as WhatsApp or Facebook. The new look and feel of the mobile app reflects the Bank’s focus on delivering solutions for clients that are timely, relevant and accessible, however they choose to bank.

To access the CBZ Smartkey, follow these instructions:

Download the Access Keyboard Settings app from the Play Store or Google Store and set the default keyboard to “CBZ Smart Key” and also activate “allow full access” in the “settings category” of your mobile device. (Please keep in mind that you can switch keyboards at any time while using the app).

The application will be active on the device by tapping on the globe on the keyboard and all the various keyboards will pop up and you can pick CBZ Smart key.

As part of CBZ Bank’s continuous noveltiesinnovations, the bank has also launched CBZPay, or Visa on Mobile, as part of an overall evolution of the bank’s digital banking experience. Instead of swiping conventional cards, CBZPay allows customers to pay by simply scanning QR Codes. Transactions done through CBZPay are equally as secure as card-based transactions because the mobile phone does not change hands, and the client retains control throughout the transaction.

To access CBZPay, clients are required to link their Bank accounts to Visa through CBZ Touch Mobile App or through the USSD (*230#) to enjoy this exciting payment platform. CBZPay is now accepted at most of the popular retail outlets, and these include OK, Bon Marche, Chicken -Inn, Bakers Inn, Pizza Inn, Nando’s, Creamy Inn, and Steers amongst some of the retailers.

The Bank continues to work on a number of exciting digital innovations that will be introduced to the market shortly.