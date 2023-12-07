CBZ top officials in hurried retirement, merger restructuring suspected

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED financial services provider, CBZ Holdings Limited says two of its top officials will be going on retirement at the close of 2023.

In a statement Wednesday, the Board of Directors of CBZ announced respected banker Doctor Blessing Mudavanhu’s departure.

“After five years of distinguished service, Mudavanhu will be retiring from his position as Group CEO for the company with effect from 31 December 2023. A transitional arrangement has been put in place and this has allowed him to proceed to take leave from 1 December 2023,” the board said in a statement.

The CBZ board said Mudavanhu has over 20 years of experience in regional and international financial services organizations.

He was key in driving the CBZ growth strategy headlined by the successful acquisition of a significant shareholding in a leading, publicly listed insurance group. His leadership was instrumental in restoring the Company’s brand and reputation, the momentum of which will no doubt continue.

“Blessing’s passion for staff development and welfare as well as equity will be sorely missed. The Board, Management and Staff congratulate Dr. Mudavanhu on his achievements and wish him well as he enters a new chapter in his life,” the board said.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Nyazema has been appointed to the position of Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of CBZ Holdings Limited with effect from 1 December 2023.

CBZ also announced the retirement of Marc Holtzman, a non-executive director of the company, who tendered notice of his retirement as a Director of the Company and from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from 31 December 2023.

He was also placed on leave pending retirement.

However, sources in the banking sector who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on the latest developments speculated that the hurried retirements have been triggered by the impending merger of operations between CBZ Holdings Limited and ZB Financial Holdings Limited.