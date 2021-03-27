CCAZ Calls For Improved Consumer Care As 50 Students Graduate In Customer Management

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

THE Customer Contact Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ) Friday called upon all businesses to at all times practice customer excellence as it was core to the growth of companies.

This was said by CCAZ president, Lance Mambondiani while speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of the colourful Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) graduation ceremony.

The graduation was held at the Cresta Oasis Hotel in Harare and saw over 50 graduands walk away with well-rated diplomas in customer management, customer service and other customer service related studies.

“This collaboration between the CICM and CCAZ is very important to us because it teaches all the people in the frontline on how to deal with customers because after all our business exists because of them,” Mambondiani, who is also a top banking executive, said.

“I really encourage all CEO’s (chief executives), all MDs (managing directors), all people on the frontline out there to realise that our business exists and make profit because of good customer care service. Customers chose to patronage and chose our service above everybody else if we provide exceptional customer care.”

Questioned on how Zimbabwe had over the years improved on customer management he added; “I think we have a long way to go. However, we are improving as a country and as different corporates.

“I prefer to say that we can look at the country once we start looking at the corporate itself first because the country is made up of different corporates.

The following students were announced as the best students in their area of study.

CYNTHIA STALIANE MARISAMHUKA: BEST STUDENT CERTIFIED CALL CENTRE AND CUSTOMER SERVICE PRACTITIONER RUFARO E. VAMBE: BEST STUDENT CERTIFIED MANAGER STANLY MUVHUNDURA: BEST STUDENT CERTIFIED TRAINER MAXWELL MUSHAYAMUNDA: BEST STUDENT DIPLOMA IN CUSTOMER MANAGEMENT KUDZANAI EMMANUEL: BEST STUDENT DIPLOMA IN CALL CENTRE MANAGEMENT CHIDO MHISHI: BEST STUDENT CERTIFIED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE PRACTITIONER NATHANIELLE EDWARDS: BEST STUDENT CERTIFIED CUSTOMER SERVICE PRACTITIONER