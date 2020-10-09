CCAZ urges companies to prioritise customer service

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

THE Contact Center Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ) has appealed to companies to prioritise customer service saying without it, economic growth will be threatened.

In his keynote address to mark the 2020 customer service week, CCAZ president, Lance Mambondiani said businesses must place customers at the heart of operations.

“The week is a time to reflect on and celebrate the importance of customer services. It is about both the customer and the customer services teams who stand on the frontline dealing with customer issues at a time when most of us will be working behind the scenes.

“There is a need for businesses to improve their customer services because without this function both companies and the economy at large would not be able to achieve desired growth,” he said.

The CCAZ president urged companies to align their businesses to the modern technological trends and continuous creativity which departs from the traditional demographics of customers.

He said companies should be aware of the fact that today’s customer is a client of many businesses and in the absence of good services, the customer easily switches to the next business.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the Dream Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) executive director, Rosemary Siyachitema called on businesses to be aware of the fact that customer service can best be appreciated by understating that customers have rights.

She said over the years, she has learnt that many companies need training on how to improve their relations with customers.

The commemorations were held under the theme “Dream Team” after drawing inspiration from the fact that nothing can be achieved if all company’s employees to not work hand in hand towards the broad company’s objectives.