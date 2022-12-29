CCC activist Ali’s secret burial plan by ‘bribed relatives’ backfires; Govt denies involvement in ‘State assisted funeral’ bid

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu and Darlington Gatsi

GOVERNMENT has been sucked into a botched-up plan to secretly bury slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali which was scheduled for Mabvuku cemetery Wednesday.

Ali’s dismembered body was discovered in Nyatsime last June after she was gruesomely murdered by claimed Zanu PF member Pius Jamba.

Her decomposing body was found in a well at a homestead belonging to the suspect’s mother Linah Mukandi in Beatrice.

Ali’s family has refused to bury the remains, demanding prosecution of the murder suspect and release of incarcerated lawyer and MP Job Sikhala.

In an audio recording, a woman who claims to be one of Ali’s siblings said three close relatives had planned to bury Ali at Mabvuku cemetery, accusing them of being bribed by Zanu PF to fast-track the process.

“I got the burial message on Tuesday morning. I tried to confirm with my siblings, but it turned out the relatives had no proper documentation for the process.

“Yes, it is true that one of our uncles from Glen View and another from Unit M, Chitungwiza as well as Kuda, our cousin had approached Ali’s daughter informing her about the burial of her mother around 0700hrs Wednesday.

“We are six siblings in our family, but no one was told about our sister’s burial. We suspect that Zanu PF bribed these three. I think they were paid huge amounts of money because we are all in darkness over this burial issue. I am really touched and disturbed by this development. I could not spread the word as I fear for my life. Zanu PF thugs might attack me if I give out the news,” the woman said.

“Ali’s remains are still at Parirenyatwa Hospital. Some relatives came on Tuesday with an intention to collect the body for burial, but their paperwork was not in order. A certain document was missing. They got the document from police but still they promised to collect the body today (Wednesday) but until now (1500hrs) they are yet to collect Ali’s remains,” a Parirenyatwa Hospital official added.

Family spokesperson and brother to the late Moreblessing, Washington Ali said they are in the dark over the scheduled burial confirming that some members are in hiding.

“I was shocked to hear about the secret burial. I thought it was a lie. As a family, we have been persecuted by the government over our sister’s cruel death. She was killed like a dog. She deserves a decent burial. We have said that until her lawyer Job Sikhala has been freed, that is when we can only bury her. It is sad to note that we have radicals in the family who are being used by the state and are so keen to have Moreblessing buried without any consultation with her children.

Solicited for comment by NewZimbabwe.com acting chief secretary to the President and cabinet George Charamba proffered ignorance over the state’s alleged attempt to smuggle the body for burial.

“I am not aware of someone of that sort. I am the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, but I do not know about this issue. There are so many murder cases in this country and so why would the State intervene in this case? It is a rumour like you said and it remains a rumour,” said George Charamba.