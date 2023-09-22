CCC activist arrested for attempted murder  

Spread This News

Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police have arrested a third suspect, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in connection with the attempted murder of a Zanu PF activist, Cyril Nyauchi on election day.

Noel Munhuweyi, 33, of Sunningdale, has appeared in court facing three counts of attempted murder.

He is also facing a charge of malicious damage to property.

Harare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje granted him US$300 bail and he will be back in court on November 1.

The police initially arrested CCC Sunningdale legislator Maureen Kademaunga over the same allegations.

Prosecutor General Nelson Mutsonziwa however withdrew the charges after failing to find evidence linking her to the crime.

Also charged are Harare Ward 10 councillor Clayd Mashozhera and another opposition activist Daudi Jessub already on remand.

Allegations are that Munhuweyi, Mashozhera, Jessub and other accomplices yet to be apprehended attacked Nyauchi while he was driving in Graniteside, Harare on August 23 2023.9.22

“They forced Nyauchi, Atwell Marwa, and Spencer Mudarikwa out of the vehicle.

“As a result, Nyauchi sustained deep cuts on the head, lacerated wounds and swollen legs. Marwa sustained a swollen head and fractured legs and Mudarikwa sustained deep cuts on the head and lacerated wounds on the back,” reads court papers.

It is alleged that they then set his car ablaze.

The court heard there was US$10 000 and cellphones in the car and nothing was recovered.