CCC activist assaulted for refusing to chant Zanu PF slogan at a sports gala

By Clayton Shereni|Masvingo Correspondent

A 21-year-old Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Ronald Tausa was reportedly assaulted on August 3 for refusing to chant Zanu PF slogans at a sports gala held in Ward 15, Bikita West constituency.

Tausa who comes from Bute village under Chief Mazungunye claims he went to Tambara area in the company of his three friends after they had been notified that there was a sports gala.

Upon arrival, they found out that the sports gala had been politicized and Zanu PF slogans were being chanted.

Tausa and his colleagues reportedly decided not to participate and were forcibly told to lie down before the other three managed to escape.

He told NewZimbabwe.com that he was flogged by a sjambok on his back.

“They forced us to lie down but when we tried to escape they caught me and my other colleagues escaped. Four Zanu PF supporters assaulted me, they were using a sjambok to beat me on my back and they kicked me all over my body,” said Tausa.

A police report was made and a medical affidavit seen by this publication was recorded at ZRP Bikita.

The victim later sought medical treatment at Silveira Hospital.

Tausa identified his assaulters as; Tichaona Mandebvu (leader), Takunda Gwari, Trust Badza, and Trust Madhosi.

Mandebvu who is alleged to be the ring leader vehemently denied the allegations saying he was in Chivi organizing a rally to be addressed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

“I don’t know about that, I am not a ghost, right now I am in Chivi organizing a rally to be addressed by Vice President because I am in the youth league that organizes party meetings. How am I supposed to know what happened in Bikita?” said Mandebvu.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the case.

Masvingo police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was out of office and could not comment on the matter.

“I am currently out of the office, I don’t have information on the matter,” said Dhewa.

Zanu PF activists have been fingered in many cases of violence around Masvingo’s rural areas.

Zanu PF Masvingo spokesperson, Pepukai Chiwewe accuses CCC activists of committing political violence while wearing Zanu PF regalia.

“We don’t have any reason to use violence to get votes. CCC supporters are using their so-called strategic ambiguity wearing our Zanu PF regalia then unleash violence just to soil the name of Zanu PF,” said Chiwewe.

However, CCC Masvingo spokesperson, Advocate Derreck Charamba scoffed at the claims saying Zanu PF activists unleash violence and then make false reports to the police.

“Our people are being beaten and I have been representing victims in courts. Zanu PF supporters beat our people then they rush to make false reports at police stations,” claimed Charamba.

On August 3, CCC activist, Tinashe Chitsunge was allegedly murdered by Zanu PF supporters in Glenview 7, Harare as cases of political violence continue to rise in the country ahead of the August 23 polls.