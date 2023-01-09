CCC activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home over Chamisa support

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change staunch supporter, Godfrey Karembera, is facing eviction from his Guruve rural home for being opposition supporter.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mhere confirmed the development, stating that the party is yet to establish the reason behind the intended eviction.

“We have received a report that Madzibaba Veshanduko is facing eviction from his homestead. He’s been summoned to the chief’s court this morning in the court of Chief Chiporiro,” said Mahere.

“We are yet to be briefed on the full facts of the matter. Once we have the full brief we will respond appropriately.”

The colourful Karembera is popular for being one of CCC’s top activists who never misses the party’s rallies.

In March last year, Karembera was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and undermining the authority of the police by insulting them.

It is alleged that he insulted the police calling them dogs.

The State also alleged that he wanted to uproot the infamous Mbuya Nehanda statue in Harare CBD.

His prosecution is pending before the courts.