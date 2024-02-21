CCC activist Moreblessing Ali is finally set to be buried, two years after gruesome murder  

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MOREBLESSING Ali, the late Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist who was hacked to death by a Zanu PF supporter, is finally set to be buried, two years after her gruesome murder.

Ali was initially reported missing on May 24, 2022, before her dismembered body was found dumped in a disused well belonging to the assailant Pius Jamba’s mother.

In sharing the news of her imminent burial, the Ali family confirmed that Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had allowed them to view her body, having been denied the chance since 2022.

The family had declared, in solidarity, that Moreblessing would only be buried once their lawyer Job Sikhala was released from prison as he had been arrested while conducting duties in their capacity.

Sikhala was released last month after spending 595 days in pretrial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Prison on charges of inciting violence based on comments he allegedly passed following Moreblessing’s killing.

“Now that Sikhala, our lawyer, has been released from prison, our family feels immense relief as he reunites with his loved ones. On the day of his release, Sikhala expressed his sentiments, emphasising that it is now time to lay Moreblessing Ali to rest,” said family Spokesperson Washington Ali.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support and solidarity from all of you during these challenging nearly two years, which lacked proper mourning and burial for our beloved family member

“The family has been in communication with the police, and we have had the opportunity to view Moreblessing’s dismembered body. Plans are underway to provide Moreblessing with a dignified burial. Once the dates for the burial are confirmed, you will receive notification.”

Jamba was last December jailed for 30 years by High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba who in sentencing said he deserved a lengthy custodial sentence because he killed a defenceless woman.