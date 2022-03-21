CCC Activists Arrested For Criminal Nuisance ln Kadoma

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOUR Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were arrested in Kadoma on Sunday for “criminal nuisance”.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com the law enforcement authorities could prefer criminal nuisance charges against the quartet for engaging in unsanctioned political activities.

The four include the interim Kadoma CCC chairperson, Edson Muzira (a councillor with Kadoma municipality), interim Youth Assembly provincial treasurer, Regis Mhishi and two other unidentified individuals.

CCC Mashonaland West interim spokesperson Blessing Mandava confirmed the arrests saying: “Our officials were arrested soon after a very successful Ward 13 campaign on Sunday, which left Zanu PF and partisan elements in the police force green with envy. The four officials are expected to appear at Kadoma Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing yet unclear charges.”

Ironically, Mandava added, Zanu PF members, who were campaigning in the same ward, were not arrested.

“We condemn partisan policing and the blocking of the people’s democratic space in order to protect Zanu PF’s hegemony. As citizens of this great nation, who are protected by freedoms and liberties as enshrined in the Constitution, therefore we call for the unconditional release of these four and other political detainees,” Mandava said.