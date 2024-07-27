CCC activists’ continued detention sparks debate in UK Parliament 

By Staff Reporter

BRITISH liberal democrats peer, Lord John Oates, Thursday brought the ongoing human rights violations in Zimbabwe to the attention of the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament.

While fielding questions in the House of Lords, Oates urged the UK government to firmly convey to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government its solidarity with the 77 incarcerated Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists and to pressure the octagenarian for their release.

“My Lords, does the Minister agree that respect for human rights and the rule of law are key pillars of any free society, both at home and abroad?

“The government will be aware of the brutal arrest and detention of Zimbabwean opposition leader Jameson Timba and 78 of his supporters, including a mother with a one-year-old child. They have now been detained for 39 days in appalling conditions and denied their constitutional right to bail by a captured judiciary.

“Will the Minister make it clear that the new government stands with all people defending their fundamental rights? Will he ask his ministerial colleagues to strongly convey this message to the government of Zimbabwe?” Oates asked.

In response, Justice Minister Lord Ponsonby of Shulbrede said he would take up Oates’ suggestion that the relevant Ministers explicitly state their stance on the significance of human rights globally.

“I am not fully informed on that issue, but I will absolutely take up his suggestion that the relevant ministers make clear their position regarding the importance of human rights in all parts of the world, and in the example he gave as well.”

The activists were arrested on June 16 this year for allegedly participating in an unsanctioned gathering and disorderly conduct.

Since then, they have been denied bail twice by the courts.

Meanwhile, some Zimbabweans in the UK, including CCC activists and human rights organisations, petitioned the British Prime Minister last week to put pressure on Mnangagwa to secure their release.