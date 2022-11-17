CCC activists who ‘threatened to kill’ Mwonzora granted $30 000 bail each

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOUR Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested in Chinhoyi for allegedly threatening to kill MDC Alliance leader, Douglas Mwonzora were Wednesday admitted to ZW$30 000 bail each.

In her ruling, Chinhoyi Magistrate, Chido Garwe, said after hearing submissions from both sides – the State and defence -she saw no reason to deny accused persons conditional freedom.

The quartet namely, Godfrey Makoko (38), Justin Taurai Munyaradzi (38), Tawanda Bvumo (48) and former Chinhoyi mayor and incumbent Ward 12 Councillor, Dyke Makumbi (48) will be back in court for routine remand on December 12.

Investigating officer, Never Muchakayawa had opposed bail arguing accused persons stay in the same locality as State witnesses, and could interfere with investigations.

Secondly, he told the court, there was a likelihood accused persons could default, arguing they faced serious charges.

However, defence lawyer, Kudzai Choga averred said his clients never committed any offence and there were no witnesses to an imaginary incident that never occurred in the first place.

He added that bail was a trite constitutional entitlement and the court should not be swayed into denying freedom on basis of contrived petty allegations and assumptions.

Allegations against the four emanate from jeering that took place outside Chinhoyi Court Complex last Friday after MDC president, Douglas Mwonzora, withdrew a defective spoliation order in his bid to take over control of a property used as CCC offices situated along Fairview Road, Mzari suburb in Chinhoyi.