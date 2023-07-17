CCC Chiredzi activists out on bail

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Chiredzi activists arrested two weeks ago on allegations of public violence have been freed on ZW$100 000 bail each.

The suspects are Farai Chauke (a lawyer), Kudzanai Madyira, Charles Mungati, Gladmore Gunguwo, Shonhai Mollen, Loyd Mucharu, Agrippa Dhambureni, and Simon Hlomani.

They are being represented by Advocate Ross Chavi.

RELATED: Zimbabwe’s opposition says 8 held after campaign rally ban

The group were arrested following clashes with the police on July 5 at Tshovani Stadium.

The police fired tear gas to disperse them from attending a rally that was set to be addressed by their leader Nelson Chamisa.

They all return to court on 21 July for trial.