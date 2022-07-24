CCC confident of snatching Gokwe Kabuyuni seat; Opposition cites Zanu PF failures as main reason

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said failure by Zanu PF to improve livelihoods of people in Gokwe-Kabuyuni is going to see it claiming victory in the constituency’s August 27 by-elections.

Kabuyuni fell vacant this year following the death of legislator Leonard Chikomba who died in a road accident on May 28, 2022.

CCC’s Costin Muguti and Zanu PF’s Spencer Tshuma are going to battle it out in the elections.

At close of the nomination court in Gweru Friday, only Zanu-PF and CCC had fielded candidates.

Muguti is a former Gokwe Kabuyuni member of parliament (MP) who once contested and won the seat in 2008 after garnering 7 234 votes against Chikomba’s 7 156.

He however lost to Chikomba in 2013.

Bouyed by recent by elections win in Midlands, CCC interim Provincial Chairperson Josiah Makombe declared victory for the party.

CCC in March managed to win three of five seats which were contested in the by-elections which were triggered by mass recalls effected by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

The Nelson Chamisa led opposition managed to claim Mbizo, Kwekwe Central and Mkoba before losing Gokwe Central and Mberengwa South seats.

“Chances of the CCC winning the coming by-elections are very high. Since 2018 our people have been working tirelessly in that constituency. Zanu PF government has failed to deliver and Zanu PF has indeed let down the people of Kabuyuni,” Makombe said.

He said Chikomba’s near two terms in Kabuyuni did not see any improvement in the lives of the people in the constituency.

“If one is to look at the state of roads in Gokwe Kabuyuni its very sad. The constituency does not only have poor roads, but it is among the constituencies which have the worst roads in the country. Poor infrastructure is also manifest in the bridges and other amenities,” Makombe said.

“There are perennial challenges of clean water in Gokwe Kabuyuni, access to clean water is a challenge. These are some of the issues which people in Gokwe Kabuyuni have been trying to knock some senses in their late legislator but to no avail.

“You do not see Zanu PF coming victorious in such a situation. We are very confident, come 27 August CCC is going to clinch that seat from Zanu-PF.”