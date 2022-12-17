CCC councillor attacked by Zanu PF land barons, car badly vandalised

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor for Mabelreign, Denford Ngadziore, on Friday escaped a life threatening confrontation with some Zanu PF land barons who he had tried to bar from invading some stands in Harare’s Mablerign Suburb.

Ngadziore told NewZimbabwe.com that said land barons refused to heed the call by the local authority to leave the land and instead retaliated violently.

The councillor had his vehicle damaged during the scuffle.

“I have lost my particulars including my phone and some money, my wife’s car that I was driving was badly damaged,” Ngadziore said.

“These Zanu PF land barons need to know there is a local authority that governs the land. They have no right to invade the land without the approval of the authorities.

“Beside that, I am okay and safe, the situation is now calm,” said Ngadziore.

In a video which went viral Friday morning, Ngadziore was seen trying to intervene while some unidentified assailants manhandled a man wearing a white t-shirt.

Municipal police were also captured trying to help calm the situation.

In the second clip, an unidentified man is seen shouting, telling another individual in a long sleeved shirt that he had no right to come and beat anyone up.

Before he knew it, the man he had challenged slapped him hard.

This year, over 2,000 politically motivated cases have been recorded so far as calls for solutions to the deepening polarisation and political intolerance escalate ahead of the general plebiscite.

The country is heading into 2023 presidential elections amid fears that the season will be a bloody one.

In its latest report, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (ZHRNGO Forum) revealed violence was once again rearing its ugly head as protagonists employ dirty tactics to gain both political and electoral advantage.