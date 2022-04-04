CCC Councillor-elect In Court For Electoral Fraud

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Mutare Ward 13 councillor-elect, Monica Mukwada, was on Friday taken to court on allegations of breaching the Electoral Act.

Mukwada appeared before Mutare magistrate, Langton Mukwengi, who freed him on ZW$10 000 bail.

She will be back in court on April 20 for routine remand.

Prosecutors allege Mukwada made false statements to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) when she registered as a voter.

The councillor-elect is accused of having supplied a false address.

It is alleged that she registered as a voter with the electoral body using the address 442 Devonshire Farm, Weimouth, Mutare.

On January 26 this year, Mukwada applied at the nomination court using the same address, yet her true address is House No. 4106 in phase two of Chikanga High Density Suburb.

She then won the election for Ward 13.

Other CCC officials, including newly elected Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator, Prosper Mutseyami, Senator Keresencia Chabuka, provincial secretary Godfrey Mubatsa and organising secretary, Itai Masaka, attended the court session in solidarity with Mukwada.