CCC defends swearing in of councillors, representatives, says move endorsed by citizens

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has defended the move to allow its National Assembly and Local Authority representatives to assume office despite contesting the outcome of the just ended general elections.

CCC councillors and members of parliament were sworn in yesterday in Harare with the opposition party saying the move was endorsed by the citizens.

Of the 59 sworn in councillors, 51 are from CCC while 8 are Zanu PF.

Speaking soon after taking his oath, CCC councillor, Denford Ngadziore said despite assuming office, the call to demand the true outcome of the election will continue.

“We did not come here, we inquired with the people who voted for us and they gave us the go ahead to come. The election was rigged and we asked them on the way forward they said go and defend the vote and represent your zones of autonomy.

“But continue demanding the election outcome so that we get the president that we voted for,” said Ngadziore.

He added that the CCC led council’s decisions will be people driven.

“This time around we will make sure that no development will be done without the citizens. No policy development will be done without citizens’ engagement.

“There will be no key resolution by the council without first engaging the public and hearing their thoughts and inputs.”

Asked to comment on the election outcome, Ngadziore said over two thirds of the voters in his constituency did not vote because ballot papers were not delivered on time.

Most voters were left frustrated, resulting in some failing to vote.

“It is true the election was rigged, On August 23 in my ward I did not vote. People slept in queues,” said Ngadziore.

“We have a voters roll with over 60 000 people but only people who voted are less than 11 000. I won with 9000 votes and Zanu PF councillor had 1400, but that does not mean the vote was not rigged because I could have received more votes than that,” he added.

According to Ngadziore, disenfranchisement through voter suppression also affected the Presidential votes.