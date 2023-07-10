CCC engages ZEC over postal voting complaints

Zimbabwean police officers sort envelopes before issuing postal ballots at Ross Camp Police Station in Bulawayo on July 13, 2018, ahead of Zimbabwe holding nationwide polls on July 30, to elect the president and members of parliament's lower house. Zimbabwe began postal voting for police and the military ahead of the July 30 general elections, officials confirmed, amid opposition claims of voter secrecy breaches and the electoral officials issued conflicting statements on the voting. / AFP PHOTO / ZINYANGE AUNTONY

Zimbabwean police officers sort envelopes before issuing postal ballots at Ross Camp Police Station in Bulawayo on July 13, 2018, ahead of Zimbabwe holding nationwide polls on July 30, to elect the president and members of parliament's lower house. Zimbabwe began postal voting for police and the military ahead of the July 30 general elections, officials confirmed, amid opposition claims of voter secrecy breaches and the electoral officials issued conflicting statements on the voting. / AFP PHOTO / ZINYANGE AUNTONY

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has engaged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission after receiving several complaints regarding the implementation of postal voting.

Recently uniformed forces and essential workers who will be on duty on polling day applied to cast their votes via the postal system.

CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, said the complaints received hovered around potential malpractices.

“We’ve received a number of complaints regarding the implementation of postal voting by ZEC. We have engaged ZEC and have demanded clarity on how the procedure is being implemented.

“Concerned parties have raised concerns around potential malpractices. We are yet to hear back,” she said.

In a letter addressed to ZEC Chief Electoral Officer, Utloile Silaigwana, dated July 7, CCC raised concerns over potential double voting.

“With respect to the ZEC election calendar, we take note that the applications for postal voting are in progress, resultantly, as CCC we request clarity in terms of the eligibility for postal voting, and in particular members of the uniformed forces, and assurances that there will be no double voting,” read the letter.

The Nelson Chamisa-led outfit also inquired about the mechanisms put in place to ensure that Civil Servants contracted as polling officers on election day away from their polling stations will be accorded the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

The letter also queried the publication of the list of approved postal voting applicants and their designated wards, constituencies, and centres designated for the inspection of postal voting applications as stipulated in Section 74(4) of the Electoral Act.

Further, CCC appealed to ZEC to avail venues for postal voting and the guarantee that the voting was conducted away from military camps as prohibited in Section 51 (1a) of the Electoral Act.

Despite the lack of response from ZEC, CCC also requested that ZEC provide evidence that the dates for postal voting and mechanisms put in place to ensure the secrecy of postal voting were in line with Section 75 (1) of the Electoral Act.