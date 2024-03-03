CCC factional fights erupt at funeral; Job Sikhala ally’s car stoned 

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THE late opposition political activist Moreblessing Ali, killed two years ago, was finally laid to rest Saturday amid fist-fights pitting supporters of former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa and ex jailbird Job Sikhala.

The burial at Zororo Park Cemetery in Chitungwiza was marred by chaos with no speeches at the grave site, except for the brother —Wellington Ali — who thanked all those who supported his family during their bereavement.

Although the funeral notice disallowed party regalia, a few of the mourners came wearing blue denoting Chamisa’s ‘Blue Movement’ which is yet to be confirmed and launched officially.

Only one man wore a plain yellow T-shirt.

The mourners sang songs like Siyanai naye Chamisa, Mupanduki tengesa uone mashura; Mobi (Moreblessing) akaurayiwa tinozviziva; Chamisa Mai Mwana; Taakuda/vaakuda kuchema; Chera mwana mupanduki nguva yaakuda kupera and Sikhala huya angabude sei akavharirwa nemasasikamu.

After Ali’s burial, tensions rose as the opposition apparatchiks shouted at each other.

One mourner accused Sikhala of causing problems in the opposition CCC saying, “Ibva pano Sikhala, wakatengesa (Leave this place immediately. You sold out the opposition struggle.”

At one point a fist fight ensued resulting in councillor Darlington Musonza, an alleged Sikhala ally, slapping two women in the face.

Musonza’s vehicle was later stoned by the angry mob dressed in blue whilst he sought refuge in his car, pepper sprayed the mob, drove off towards the cemetery exit thereby leaving the crowd shouting obscenities.

The ‘Blue Movement’ mob also accused Musonza of womanising and being a land baron.

Despite all the accusations, Sikhala remained calm and carried the coffin bearing Ali’s remains from the Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour stationed vehicle which was parked a few meters away from the grave site.

He was interviewed by the media and thanked the Ali family for supporting him during his incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

“At a personal level, l want to thank Moreblessing Ali’s family for standing with me when I was in prison and they made a demand they would not bury her until my release from jail.

“I was happy that I was able to bury Ali today. In 1898, Mbuya Nehanda was assassinated and she said that her bones shall one day rise to free this country. Bones of Moreblessing Ali that we have laid to rest today, shall rise again. This country shall witness the rising bones of Moreblessing Ali,” Sikhala said.

Sikhala, who was heavily guarded during the burial session also said lessons learnt from Ali’s life never again shall a Zimbabwean lose his/her life as a result of politics or differences in society.

Ali was murdered by one Pius Jamba on May 24, 2022 and her dismembered remains were found dumped in a disused well belonging to the assailant’s mother two weeks later.

Jamba has since been convicted of the gruesome murder of Ali and sentenced to 30 years in prison by High Court Judge Esteher Muremba.