CCC fiasco: Faction steering committee suspends Tshabangu for destroying opposition party

By Staff Reporter

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) which was backing Sengezo Tshabangu has suspended him as interim secretary general, effective immediately for failing to attend crucial meetings and taking unauthorized actions.

The interim committee, led by former MP Dingilizwe Tshuma said Tshabangu snubbed meetings and submitted a list for replacing senate and proportional representation positions in Bulawayo to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) without the committee’s approval.

“The CCC interim standing Committee sat on the 21 February 2024 with great concern about the appointed CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu for not attending our meetings on several occasions through invitations to him and further went on to submit a Bulawayo Senate and Proportional Representation Replacement list to ZEC.

“That was not agreed upon by the Interim Standing committee in our last meeting but he submitted his own decided list. He then went on to engage the Jacob Mafume (The Harare Mayor), Professor Welshman Ncube and Honourable Tendai Biti team who were not part of the Interim standing committee that appointed him (S. Tshabangu) as the CCC Interim Secretary General.

“The CCC Interim Committee resolved the following in the 21 February 2024 meeting: With immediate effect, the CCC Party has suspended the CCC Interim S. G. Sengezo Tshabangu pending a Disciplinary Hearing,” read the statement by deputy chair Albert Mhlanga.

Mhlanga emphasized that this action does not affect the current positions of elected Members of Parliament, councillors, and senators.

Added Mhlanga: “The CCC Interim Standing Committee is disassociating itself from the Professor Welshman Ncube CCC-led Party. The CCC Party Interim standing committee again nullified the Bulawayo Senate and Proportional Representation Replacement List that was submitted by the CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu to ZEC. All elected members of Parliament, Council, and Senate on 23 August 2023 to remain in their mandated duty up to the end of the term of office.”

The suspension comes amid internal conflict within the CCC which has been left in tatters after the resignation of leader Nelson Chamisa.

Before Chamisa’s resignation, CCC had been plagued by divisions and recalls of elected officials at the behest of Tshabangu.

Mhlanga clarified that the faction which recently appointed Welshman Ncube as interim president, is considered a separate entity.

The legitimate CCC, according to Mhlanga, is led by the interim chairman, Dingilizwe Tshuma, until a congress is held within the next 90 days.

“The 2019 structure that was announced by Harare Mayor Jacob Mapfume appointing Professor Welshman Ncube as an Interim President rotationally (2019 Congress Structure) is a new Party of their own (CCC-W).

“While the formalized CCC that fielded double candidates, Constitutionalised, recalled and the one that appointed the Interim SG Sengezo Tshabangu is the one that was led by the former President Nelson Chamisa who recently resigned from the CCC Party leaving us with the interim standing committee now led by the Interim Chairman Dingilizwe,” further read the report.