CCC files criminal case against Mutodi after ex-deputy minister opened fire on opposition supporters

Spread This News

Staff Reporter

A CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) member has filed a case against Zanu PF’s Bikita South aspiring legislator Energy Mutodi who opened fire on opposition supporters at a rally last week.

John Mupanduki (30) opened a case under RRB 5583028 on July 9.

Mutodi allegedly fired gunshots at CCC members who had gathered at Baradzanwa township in Bikita awaiting leader Nelson Chamisa’s arrival.

The sacked minister reportedly besieged the CCC rally venue and started pelting stones before firing two gunshots at opposition members. He was accompanied by a group of Zanu PF supporters in two trucks.

RELATED: Violent clashes erupt; ex-deputy minister Energy Mutodi opens fire on CCC supporters – claims opposition spokesperson

Sources alleged he was in the company of Kumbirai Ziki, a well-known member of a Zanu PF affiliate Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

Mutodi had challenged CCC to prove its case, further mocking the crowd which had gathered for the rally.

“I challenged Mr Chamisa’s CCC supporters to show me any wounded person from a purported shooting and they could not. But I can show without doubt his audience was too small to be addressed by a reasonable presidential aspirant,” he said.