CCC firebrand activist Haruzivishe skips bail; prosecutors claim he fled into exile

By Erica Jecha

A Harare court was Tuesday told that Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Makomborero Haruzivishe who is facing a slew of criminal charges has fled the country.

This was disclosed by prosecutor Moses Mapanga when Haruzivishe’s co-accused, also CCC members, Cecilia Chimbiri, Stanley Manyenga, and Lovejoy Chitengu appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi for a matter they are facing charges of breaching Covid-19 regulations.

“Grapevine has it that Haruzivishe is out of the country so we are of the view that we will continue without him,” said the prosecutor.

The other suspect in this case, Joana Mamombe also failed to turn up in court amid reports that she was not feeling well.

The activists are accused of staging a demo in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

They were arrested in Warren Park in 2020 and were released on bail.

Haruzivishe was previously detained for default of court and spent ten months in prison, before he was released earlier this year.