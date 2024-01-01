CCC, former youth leader Sithole finally bury hatchet following online tiff  

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN online ‘tiff’ between former MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader Obey Sithole and ‘whoever’ runs Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) X profile has been resolved after the opposition party revealed it had mistakenly blocked him.

Sithole, had taken to X to express his disappointment at being blocked by a party on whose base he also invested, questioning why he had been barred from following the party when he had not directly interacted with it in a lengthy period on this platform.

Makomborero Haruzivishe, a celebrated political activist put blame on party spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi.

“A certain insecure coward hiding behind our party handle took cowardice to another level and settled at blocking me,” said Sithole on Friday.

“We certainly have fake democrats in our midst who think that they can abuse their proximity to our president to push others (out) through lies. I remain resolute.”

Sithole was elected MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Chairperson, a position he ceremoniously held until formation of the CCC after former Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora hounded them out.

The ‘mistake’ follows a series of attacks on individuals within the movement perceived to be against party President Nelson Chamisa or in support of factions reportedly fronted by Sengezo Tshabangu but led by Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Charlton Hwende.

The three have, without any direct evidence, been accused of spearheading recalls of CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors through Tshabangu, who claims to be their Secretary General.

“We apologise for noticing, through your public post on your X account, that this account accidentally blocked you,” said CCC after unblocking Sithole.

“It was never our intention to target individuals under unclear circumstances. It would be unfortunate for the citizens’ movement to block individuals who are fighting for a better Zimbabwe for everyone.

“Rest assured it was not intentional.”

Sithole is one of many opposition youth leaders currently enrolled at European institutions of higher learning.