CCC ‘imposter’ Tshabangu gets Senate seat, rewards fellow renegades with posts 

SELF-styled Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, who recalled elected opposition parliamentarians and councillors, has named himself among candidates to fill proportional representation (PR) posts in the Senate.

Tshabangu, suspected to be working in cahoots with Zanu PF to decimate the opposition party, has also cherry-picked seven other CCC politicians to the Upper House.

These are Lilian Mlilo, Ivumile Kucaca Phulu, Linda Sibanda and Collect Ndlovu all from Bulawayo as well as Maxwell Mdhluri of Manicaland.

From Matebeleland North where Tshabangu hails, Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mumpande will join the gravy train alongside Sam Chapfudza from Masvingo province.

According to ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utoile Silaigwana, Tshabangu and his cronies are now set for inauguration in the country’s Senate anytime soon.

Tshabangu has initiated numerous recalls on elected CCC MPs and councillors he claims were imposed as August 2023 election candidates by Nelson Chamisa, who unceremoniously quit the main opposition last month citing infiltration by Zanu PF-funded elements, including Tshabangu.

Commenting on the latest development, award-winning journalist and filmmaker, Hopewell Chino’ono described Tshabangu as a fraudster who was riding on the absence of the rule of law in the country.

“This is what we mean when we say that there is no rule of law in Zimbabwe. A political fraudster and his fellow charlatans are now in Parliament through a crooked and captured judiciary with the assistance of a corrupt dictatorship.

“Forget all the mistakes made by Nelson Chamisa, what we have here is criminal and chilling to any decent soul.

“These guys are a Zanu PF project and no amount of denials will clean the political poo on their hands!”