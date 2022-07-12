CCC in unique re-configuration to shake off ‘secret society’ label; party disbands interim structures 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

THE CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has reportedly disbanded interim structures across the country, replacing them with yet-to-be tried and tested constituency steering committees and ward coordinators to run party affairs.

The newly formed political outfit led by charismatic leader Nelson Chamisa will also appoint point-persons in each street in towns, and every village.

This was revealed at the weekend during CCC’s strategic meeting held at the party’s offices in Chinhoyi.

The move by the country’s biggest opposition party is largely seen to counter assertions by critics such as exiled former Zanu PF politician, Jonathan Moyo, who alleged CCC was a secret society without structures.

A source who attended the CCC meeting told NewZimbabwe.com, the party had chosen the consensus route as it was wary of possible infiltration and would not be rushed to convening a congress to elect leaders.

“The party belongs to citizens who are the Change Champions,” said the source, who requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

“We have decided to do away with all interim posts like interim chairman, organiser or spokesperson at district, provincial and national level.

“Instead, we now have the task of seconding individuals into the constituency steering committees, identifying ward coordinators and street and village point people.

“For now, talk of congress is far-fetched.

These structures will be responsible for coordinating all CCC meetings, activities and programmes.

The dissolved interim posts were inherited from the MDC era upon CCC’s formation in January 2022.

Exiled former information minister Professor Moyo, has repeatedly hit out at CCC over its lack of structures, describing the party as delinquent and operating like a secret society.

Moyo recently wrote on Twitter; “Since #CCC is ‘structureless’ and constitution-less, its leaders, who ironically are a structure, are using silence as a strategy to get its members to support unilateral and illegal Western sanctions, demonise land reform and revere Ian Smith and, by extension, Cecil Rhodes!

“The consequence of #CCC‘s refusal to be transparent about its structures is that the party has become deviant; effectively operating as a secret society, and employing political delinquency, such as the glorification of Ian Smith by its supporters, as a political strategy!”

Chamisa announced the formation of CCC in January this year, abandoning the bitterly contested MDC brand after rival Douglas Mwonzora claimed leadership of the outfit.

CCC, which is yet to draft a constitution, insists it won’t hold an elective congress before the watershed 2023 harmonised elections and is unanimous Chamisa is the presidential candidate.

However, CCC would choose ward and parliamentary candidates by consensus, and not primary elections.