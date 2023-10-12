CCC “interim Secretary General” Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa’s expulsion from party; orders opposition MPs, councillors to report for duty or risk more recalls

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Self-appointed Sengezo Tshabangu has written a communiqué informing all Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and councilors to report for duty or risk further recalls.

Tshabangu who has been making headlines for appointing himself ‘interim secretary general’, a position he used to recall 15 CCC legislators and 9 senators is allegedly reversing a party position by leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday.

Chamisa has since dismissed Tshabangu as an impostor and resolved to disengage all CCC officials in parliament and councils until the recalled members are reinstated.

The move by Chamisa comes after the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) notifying of vacancies following the recalls by Tshabangu.

Chamisa gave a 14-day ultimatum for parliament to reverse the recalls.

According to the latest statement by Tshabangu, the recent recalls are based on the imposition of some party candidates particularly in Bulawayo during internal elections.

“The nomination process for the 2023 harmonised general election was turned into a circus as party officials ran roughshod over the will of the people.

“In some cases, candidates nominated by citizens were disqualified by dubious vetoes that had no legitimate basis at all, besides the pursuit of nefarious personal agendas,” read the statement.

The self-imposed interim secretary general ordered all CCC elected officials to return to work, except for those with valid excuses.

“All CCC councillors must report for work on time and be prepared to serve and to be of service to all our people without fail, save in circumstances seeking or requiring verifiable medical attention or compassionate leave,” said Tshabangu.

“According to the Parliament Hansard, CCC Members of the National Assembly were as a matter of fact and law suspended for six (6) sittings with immediate effect, which equates to two weeks of sittings.

“Once this suspension has been served, all CCC Members of the National Assembly, as well as Members of the Senate, must attend all parliamentary programmes, activities and sittings without fail, save in circumstances seeking or requiring verifiable medical attention or compassionate leave.

“Members of the Senate should continue to attend all Parliamentary programmes, activities and sittings without fail,” he added.

Tshabangu warned that any CCC member of the National Assembly or CCC Senator who does not comply will be recalled without further ado and redeployed from Parliament or their local authority.

Further, the self-appointed interim secretary general dismissed a letter that was making rounds on social media, dismissing Chamisa as party leader.

“Last but not least, the office of the Interim Secretary General has noted with contempt a statement doing rounds on social media and mainstream media purporting to be expelling the President, Adv. Nelson Chamisa, from the party and to be coming from the hand of the Interim Secretary General.

“The fraudulent statement is devoid of truth and reality, and must therefore be ignored and rejected with the contempt it deserves,” he said.