CCC leader Chamisa approved MPs’ recalls claims ‘impostor’ Tshabangu

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

SELF-PROCLAIMED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general (SG) Sengezo Tshabangu has claimed the opposition party’s leadership was aware and rubber-stamped the recalling of legislators.

The opposition was last month left reeling after Tshabangu recalled 15 MPs and nine senators arguing that their election in the candidate selection process does not reflect the will of the CCC supporters in Bulawayo and Matabeleland provinces.

In an interview with a local radio station, Tshabangu said Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube were aware of the recalls which he argues is an attempt to correct the chaotic candidate selection that the party carried out in April and May this year in preparation for August plebiscite.

“President Chamisa is the leadership, Welshman Ncube is the leadership, Tendai Biti is the leadership, Mai Kore is the leadership, Chibaya is the leadership.

“Absolutely (leadership approved the recalls). Why did he (Chamisa) not write an affidavit in court challenging me? Why didn’t President Chamisa challenge me and put an affidavit that he does not know me in court but he will go in public and say he does not know me. Why didn’t he write an affidavit in a court of law that I don’t know Tshabangu? There are things I cannot reveal here that we do at the back that you guys do not know,” said Tshabangu.

Tshabangu, borrowing a popular phrase, also claimed that Chamisa is surrounded by people who are misleading him and the opposition party.

“These criminals around the president, we are targeting them they have put this party in jeopardy. They have put us in this predicament that we find ourselves in. They have missed the president. They thought whatever they say, whatever the president brings because he trusts them is correct but they manipulated the results from the communities,” he said.

According to political observers, the recalls will likely hand the ruling party Zanu PF a two-thirds majority should they clinch seats in the by-elections that are scheduled for December 9.

He added that CCC will clinch back the seats in the by-elections.

“In Matabeleland Zanu PF has struggled to win seats there because that is a protest vote. It does not mean that we are popular in Matabeleland. That is not a correct narrative. Absolutely (the seats will be retained),” he said.

Tshabangu also admitted to having erred in recalling Mabvuku-Tafara MP Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi who defeated Zanu PF candidate and gold trader Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya.

“I think that one the leadership is working on it. We have heard the concerns so I am sure we will look into it and we are still working on correcting that mistake that was done by the leadership so yes the Mabvuku MP we are seized with the matter. We have also approached the candidate and he is aware that there was that kind of a mistake which was done so we’ll do the best we can,” said Tshabangu.