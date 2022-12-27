CCC Org Sec tells Diasporans: Don’t send family money if they haven’t registered to vote

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has credited Diasporans for its success in the March 2022 polls and challenged the exiles to again carry the party to triumph in general elections due next year.

Addressing a fundraising event in Birmingham, United Kingdom, earlier this month CCC organising secretary Amos Chibaya and vice president Lynette Karenyi-Kore said the diaspora was a key constituency for the opposition party, particularly in terms of fundraising.

Chibaya urged party supporters in the Diaspora to press family members Zimbabwe by withholding remittances if they do not show proof of registering to vote in the crunch 2023 ballot.

