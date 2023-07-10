CCC Mbizo aspiring MP not deterred by arrest; slams selective application of law

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Mbizo parliamentary aspirant Corban Madzivanyika has said he is not deterred by his arrest over the weekend chiding police for selective application of the law during election season.

Madzivanyika, his campaign manager Nkosilathi Moyo and CCC activist Albert Marashe were arrested for conducting “an unsanctioned procession”.

The aspiring legislator dismissed the charge as “frivolous” and aimed at derailing his political campaign.

He was briefly detained by police and later released without any charge following the intervention of his lawyers.

“We (CCC) were having a door-to-door campaign in Mbizo which is part of our visibility program. When we were about to finish the program that’s when police swooped on us. Demanding to see a letter of us walking in Mbizo. They said the type of walk we were conducting is defined as a procession which according to them must be cleared by the police after we would have notified them.

“That’s when they arrested the three of us as leaders and we were later to be released without any charge,” he said.

Madzivanyika said it was absurd that police were demanding a letter for him to conduct his campaigns.

“We are a law-abiding party and we do comply with the authorities. What we are against is the selective application of the law. This is an election season and we must be allowed to campaign and participate in the elections freely. Zanu PF is having their programs uninterrupted but whenever we want to have our programs as a party we will be frustrated,” he added.