CCC Mbizo MP dedicates by-election victory to slain Chamisa supporter

By Staff Reporter

MBIZO member of parliament, Settlement Chikwinya, has dedicated his victory in the March 26 by-elections to slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter, Mboneni Ncube.

Ncube was killed by Zanu PF youths who unleashed waves of violence on CCC supporters at a campaign rally in Chikwinya’s Kwekwe constituency a few weeks before the March 26 by-elections.

He was stabbed numerous times on his back as he fled the bandits, who were arrested but released under unclear circumstances by the police.

“It was the citizens who made us go for by-elections and we went into these by-elections for two reasons. The first was that we wanted to demonstrate to Zanu-PF that the citizens are ready to vote for CCC in 2023 and another reason was that we wanted to punish the Zanu-PF lite led by Douglas Mwonzora,” Chikwinya said.

He said the two objectives were met.

He added: “The citizens of Mbizo, Mkoba, Kwekwe and Zimbabwe told Zanu-PF that in 2023 they are ready to win and win big. People in the rural areas are also raring to go.

“It is heart-warming that we have senior citizens who support our party and still have a hope for a new Zimbabwe. This was a difficult campaign, as at Black-Wadada, Zanu PF was threatening our polling agents and in Tafara our polling agents were being intimidated, but I thank the citizens because they stood their ground”.

The lawmaker said it was against this back drop that the CCC victory will be dedicated to the late Mboneni.

“I now come to the most difficult moments of my life. Mbizo is the only constituency in the country where we gained victory through bloodshed because we lost one of our supporters, Mboneni Ncube, during the campaigns.

“Zanu PF thinks by intimidating and killing people, people will be discouraged, but that’s not the case.

“People are prepared for change and they are prepared for that change even if it means death by voting for the CCC,” he said.