CCC MPs kicked out of Parliament: Challenged detention of Sikhala at notorious Chikurubi while Ali murder suspect is at Harare Remand Prison

By Anna Chibamu

THREE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators were ejected from Parliament Wednesday as the opposition legislators questioned the detention of their colleagues at the notorious Chikurubi Maximum prison.

During the weekly Question and Answer session, CCC’s Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure insisted that human rights and freedom of speech were being abused by government institutions such as the prìsons and the courts.

He gave reference to the current incarceration of CCC MPs who have been denied bail in courts several times whilst detained at Chikurubi Maximum prison.

CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have been in prison since their June 14 arrested on charges of inciting public violence during memorial services for murdered party activist Moreblessing Ali.

The MPs have been detained at Chikurubi Maximum prison while Ali’s alleged killer is reportedly being held at Harare Remand Prison.

Said Madzimire; “Madam Speaker, there has been a general deliberate way of making sure that the law is applied selectively.

“For instance, we have seen Hon. Members of Parliament in this House being leg-ironed into the courts for issues like even re-twitting a message.

“Of all those people who have been incarcerated in that manner, not a single one has been convicted.

“A number of MPs are detained at Chikurubi whilst on remand when there is a Remand Prison for an issue or a matter that is not near anything like murder or armed robbery.

He continued; “Even the person who killed Moreblessing Ali is detained today at Central Remand Prison. He is not at Chikurubi but someone who is accused of having said mabhonzo a Blessing achamuka is at Chikurubi.

“More-so, an Hon. Member of Parliament has been treated worse than a common criminal. Is it now lawful that the law is applied selectively, deliberately.”

Another MP interjected saying that the matter could not be discussed since it was before the courts.

The Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi, who was presiding over the session, supported the interjection to the outrage of opposition benches and commotion ensued.

Gezi then ordered three MPs out as she tried to restore order.

She shouted; “May the three Hon. Members who are standing please go out! The three of you, please leave the House! Do not sit down but leave the House! … No, go out the three of you … Please, leave the House the three of you!”

After the ejection, CCC’s Innocent Gonese had another exchange with the Speaker as he sought “clarification” over her ruling that the matter could not be discussed because it was before the courts.

Below are some of the exchanges;

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Madzimure, I advise you to raise a question to the responsible Minister. Please, take your seat.

Hon. Gonese having stood up on a point of clarity:

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Please take your seat. I am not going to allow anymore points of clarification. Please take your seat.

HON. GONESE: It is not a new issue and I think it is within my right. I believe Madam Speaker that you should give me audience first and listen to me…

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: We cannot continue with…

HON. GONESE: No, no we are not continuing. I am not raising a new issue but I am seeking clarification on the ruling that you have made. Yes, if you can allow me Madam Speaker. A matter of national interest has been raised in this august House and I believe that you have to give me audience first and listen to what I want to articulate. You cannot just say no, we have had enough…

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: We cannot continue doing that Hon. Member. I have made a ruling …That is why I advised Hon. Madzimure to ask a question to the responsible Minister.

HON. GONESE: It is more fundamental than that Madam Speaker, which is why if a fundamental issue has been raised you can then direct…

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: That is my ruling and you cannot challenge my ruling. Please take your seat – [HON. GONESE: I am not challenging your ruling but the Chair can then direct the Minister to respond, which I would have expected. Is it not neater to…] – I will not allow you to continue doing that. Please take your seat.